When I was about 7, my son’s age, I was determined to see Santa Claus. From previous years, I knew that if I stared out my window long enough, my eyes would go heavy and I’d eventually sleep, my head resting on the windowsill. This year, I couldn’t miss it. I wouldn’t miss it. Rather than sleep in my bedroom, I insisted on sleeping on the couch, next to the tree. If I fell asleep, surely I’d wake from the bustle of Santa placing presents under my tree.
This was a bold move. At this age, I had a healthy fear of Santa. I knew he was a no-nonsense guy. He had a lot of kids to get to that night and didn’t have patience for kids who would try to trap him, ensnare him or sneak up on him. If he saw me curled around the tree, softly snoring, it was just as likely that he would opt to give me coal instead of toys. It was a naughty act, and I felt as if I was already pushing it, seeing as my mom is Jewish. Santa didn’t visit any of my other Jewish friends. It was worth never getting a single present again (well, not from Santa, anyway) to see magic in action.
To this day, I don’t know how I didn’t wake as presents were placed around the tree. That year both secured my belief in magic and secured my fear of Santa. I had undoubtedly pushed a boundary. Now I’d better be extra good.
My 4-year-old daughter does not share this fear. My 4-year-old daughter slapped Santa Claus.
Whereas other children have photos taken of them while they squirm and cry on Santa’s lap, my daughter refused to go on Santa’s lap. When he reached out to her and offered a hug, she backed away. When he took her hand to pull her in for the photo, my daughter slapped Santa Claus.
Santa was surprised for a moment, but he quickly recovered, turning his “Oh!” into an “Oh! Ho-ho!”
My daughter stood back and watched as her elder brother hugged Old St. Nick for pictures, and then she grabbed my hand and skipped out the door.
But I knew. As her mother, I knew that inside, my kid must be terrified. Santa would turn on her! There would be no presents this year! If I had pushed a boundary by sleeping under the tree, surely she had crossed it by slapping the jolly old man. Ain’t enough jelly in your belly to laugh that off.
I sat her down and said, “Sweetie, you want to talk about what just happened with Santa?”
“Umm, what?” she asked. Her voice sounded chipper, even lyrical. (SET ITAL) Poor thing. She must be trying so hard to hide her terror. (END ITAL)
“Did you hit Santa?”
“Umm, yeah! But that’s OK, because I already told him I want a unicorn,” she said, sucking on her candy cane, completely unfazed. Unlike me.
“So, you’re not worried you won’t get a present now?”
“Well, that’s OK. There’s always Hanukkah. And it’s not like he gives me my birthday presents.”
Her legs swung above the ground. She could not have cared less. It almost didn’t even process that she had assaulted Kriss Kringle. I was in awe.
How many times have I stood up for myself and then feared a consequence? My kid knew that a consequence might come but she would survive just fine. There would be other opportunities. Maybe the season of giving needs to include giving yourself a break. Why are we taught to fear the source of magic? Perhaps true magic comes from knowing that something good is always coming down the pike. If not this, then the next thing. Another birthday is right around the bend.
I asked my son what he thought of his sister’s slapping Santa. He just laughed. “You shouldn’t hit. But you shouldn’t grab, either,” he said.
I told him I thought that was a good summary.
“I’m surprised he’s not hit a lot more,” my son continued, “breaking in to people’s homes and making them sit on his lap.”
I wonder whether there is special Santa medical insurance for his high-risk job.
“Instead of cookies, maybe we can leave Santa an ice pack,” my son suggested.
Now that’s the spirit of Christmas.
