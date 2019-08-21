Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... CENTRAL SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 415 AM MDT. * AT 1115 PM MDT, TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS REPORTED FLOODING DUE TO HEAVY RAIN IN SCOTTSBLUFF DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE ROADWAY FLOODING AND FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SCOTTSBLUFF, GERING, TERRYTOWN, SCOTTSBLUFF AIRPORT, HUBBARD HILL AND SCOTTS BLUFF NATIONAL MONUMENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&