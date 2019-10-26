Weather Alert

...STRONG WINTER STORM TO BRING HEAVY SNOW AND SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL IMPACTS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND PORTIONS OF THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. WIND GUSTS 20 TO 25 MPH MAY ALSO RESULT IN BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. A FLASH FREEZE MAY OCCUR AS TEMPERATURES FALL RAPIDLY WITH THE ONSET OF SNOW. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS. TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&