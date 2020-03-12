Last week, the Legislature had its first round of debate on LB 1055, my secure elections bill. Right now, counties with fewer than 10,000 people can switch over to all-mail elections. They can do it for just one precinct or for the whole county, with the Secretary of State’s approval.
The Legislature authorized all-mail elections for these counties because lower population means longer drives to the polling place. In the November general election, Nebraska weather can really get in the way of that drive. All-mail elections can make sense in these counties.
In LB 1055, I am proposing that every county that has moved to all-mail elections must keep a secure ballot drop-box at the county clerk’s office. If someone shows up at the county courthouse to drop off their ballot but misses regular office hours, this will make sure they have a secure way to submit their vote.
My bill would also require these counties to still allow in-person voting at the county clerk’s office during normal office hours. I know a lot of folks who enjoy the experience of voting at a polling place with others. I think that should always be an option. And for some, it is about more than just enjoyment. In-person voting can be especially important for some of our folks with disabilities who may need assistance reading or marking a ballot.
As chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, it is my job to always be on the lookout for ideas to make our elections run more smoothly and more securely. My bill is one of our two committee priority bills this year. When we advanced it out of committee, we also attached several other bills relating to elections from Senators Matt Williams, Andrew La Grone, and Matt Hansen. After a good discussion on the bill, the Legislature voted unanimously to advance it on to the next round of debate.
This is the fourth priority bill we have advanced with unanimous support this session.
There are a lot of big jobs that need to be finished in the Legislature. The biggest one weighing on my mind is property tax reform. But not every part of my job as a state senator involves big, sweeping changes. Sometimes there is work that has to be done on the fine details. Those details can be vital.
Regardless of the unique circumstances in each county, I strongly believe we should never do away with in-person voting altogether. All things considered I think this bill strikes the right balance. For a job as important as keeping our elections honest and secure, I am honored to put in the time and effort.
Please contact my office with any comments, questions, or concerns. Email me at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, mail a letter to Sen. Tom Brewer, Room #1423, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, or call us at (402) 471-2628.
