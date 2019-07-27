Emergency declared after canal breach shuts off irrigation water to Panhandle county (copy) (copy)

Water blew out the sides of this irrigation canal after another portion of the system — a tunnel in Wyoming — collapsed and caused water to back up.

 OFFICE OF WYOMING GOV. MARK GORDON

This year is showing exceptional contrariness in complicating life for Midlands agricultural producers. Catastrophic flooding in March and this month damaged fields, roads and bridges. A protracted series of spring rains delayed planting.

Now the collapse of an irrigation tunnel in Wyoming has cut off much-needed water to more than 100,000 acres of ag land, half in western Nebraska and half in Wyoming. Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an emergency declaration, freeing up funding for a response. Irrigation authorities aim to brace the tunnel as soon as conditions permit. Coordination and resolve are the best responses in the face of this tough year for agriculture.