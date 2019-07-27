This year is showing exceptional contrariness in complicating life for Midlands agricultural producers. Catastrophic flooding in March and this month damaged fields, roads and bridges. A protracted series of spring rains delayed planting.
Now the collapse of an irrigation tunnel in Wyoming has cut off much-needed water to more than 100,000 acres of ag land, half in western Nebraska and half in Wyoming. Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an emergency declaration, freeing up funding for a response. Irrigation authorities aim to brace the tunnel as soon as conditions permit. Coordination and resolve are the best responses in the face of this tough year for agriculture.