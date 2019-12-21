Midlands agricultural producers look to have important opportunities to begin rebuilding access to the China market after the announcement of a new U.S. trade agreement with that country. In addition, it’s encouraging that chances for congressional passage of the new North American trade agreement appears promising. That accord maintains the existing low-barrier trading arrangements with Canada and Mexico for ag products.
The central focus for U.S. producers on the China front is the Trump administration’s statement that China will boost its ag imports from our country to at least $40 billion annually and perhaps $50 billion for each of the next two years. Those are major boosts compared with $19.6 billion in U.S. ag sales to China in 2017 and the record high of nearly $25 billion in 2014 — although at that time, U.S. crop prices were noticeably higher than now.
The written text of the China accord has yet to be released, and Chinese officials at a press conference last week didn’t commit to specific numbers for increased U.S. ag exports. China’s state-controlled media made no mention of specific import targets. So, a degree of caution is warranted. But if China does make strong efforts to reopen its market, regardless of the exact volume, the possibilities for Midlands producers are considerable.
China certainly could boost its purchases of U.S. soybeans without problem, given how far sales have fallen as a result of U.S.-China trade warring. Iowa hog producers could see encouraging export opportunities, in the wake of the African swine flu epidemic that has devastated China’s domestic production.
Trade experts widely predict that if China does attempt the ambitious numbers described by the Trump administration, Beijing’s likely strategy will be to broaden the range of U.S. ag products it buys in significant quantity. That would be good news for California nut growers and other smaller-niche producers, but it’s also expected to create considerable sales opportunities for the Midlands’ ethanol sector, which is greatly in need of a boost. Iowa is our country’s No. 1 biofuels producer, and Nebraska is No. 2.
Positive, too, is that China will lift barriers on animal-feed additives and agriculture biotechnology that have undermined U.S. export potential. Beijing is already taking steps in that direction. In November, it gave the go-ahead for U.S. poultry imports for the first time in four years.
Caution is always warranted in such situations, but Midlands ag producers this week have realistic hope that they may emerge from the bleak season of trade warring to a spring of new opportunity.
