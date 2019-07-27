Republicans, Democrats and the White House are on track to kick worries about the national debt and government spending down the road … again. A bipartisan deal has been reached to “suspend” the debt ceiling until the end of July 2021 … which happens to be well beyond next year’s elections.
As you probably know, there is a legal limit to the amount of money that the federal government may borrow. The limit is set by Congress, not presidents, and it is rapidly approaching. So Congress must decide whether to curtail spending or raise the limit.
There is another choice, of course, and that is to raise taxes to support whatever spending is desired by Congress (and presidents). This, however, is not a good strategy for those who wish to remain in office. And remaining in office is a very high priority for almost all members of Congress.
Reducing spending is also an unpleasant task. Members know that their voters expect them to oppose excessive government spending. At the same time, however, the same voters expect support for spending on programs that directly benefit them. You can understand the dilemma for senators and representatives.
High on most voter support lists are programs such as Medicare and Social Security. Most, especially Medicare, are huge consumers of government dollars and directly benefit the middle class. Trifling with such benefits is a political hot potato, and efforts to find middle ground have been unsuccessful so far.
So for decades, Congress and presidents have taken the easy way out … borrow more money. The national debt now totals $22 trillion, and by the time the new agreement on borrowing expires, it is likely to exceed $24 trillion.
Aside from some fiscal hawks, few people seem to care anymore. Republicans used to complain about debt and deficits the most, but they are compliant this time around. Perhaps a reason is that decades of warnings about the national debt haven’t brought about any of the cataclysmic results that were forecasted. The economy is doing well, interest rates and inflation are low … and besides, few of us can actually comprehend the meaning or impact of trillions of dollars.
How this will end is uncertain. But the rapid growth of government spending well beyond revenues cannot continue indefinitely, unless the economy never falters and good times are with us forever. In theory, that could happen.
But what if it doesn’t?