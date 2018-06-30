Five members of The Capital Gazette lost their lives doing their job Thursday, June 28, in Annapolis, Maryland.
We mourn the loss of fellow journalists:
• John McNamara
• Wendi Winters
• Rob Hiaasen
• Gerald Fischman
• Rebecca Smith
“There are no 40-hour weeks, no big paydays — just a passion for telling stories from our community,” Capital Gazette editor Jimmy DeButts wrote on Twitter following the attack. “We keep doing more with less. We find ways to cover high school sports, breaking news, tax hikes, school budgets and local entertainment. We are there in times of tragedy. We do our best to share the stories of people, those who make our community better. Please understand we do all this to serve our community.”
Last year, 74 journalists lost their lives around the world doing their job. Thursday’s attack was the worst violent attack on journalists here in America.
Horrific, cowardly, senseless and tragic are only a few of the words to reference this violent attack.
Violence is the only answer for a coward and this attack was an unthinkable act of a disturbed coward.
Rob, Wendi, Gerald, John and Rebecca told the stories of those living in their community; they were never to become the part of a story that continues to be told too often around our great nation. This ongoing story of violence must end.