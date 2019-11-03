JAKE ROBERTS: Bully Bucks

I’ve witnessed some big and hostile bully bucks in my day. Some were river-run whitetails, some high-plains mulies, Holstein bulls on dairy farms, bull elk, tom turkeys, roosters and even hummingbirds. Each had its vicious bully. Among the worst became a few high school classmates.
My high school stood in northern Michigan’s logging country. I admit being fearful and envious.
My 99-pound freshman frame was no match for the massive biceps of peers who spent their summers plying chainsaws, skid steers, pike poles and sawmill carriages. Really, some of their biceps were as big around as a 5-gallon bucket of vanilla ice cream (I see even “RICK’S RATHER RICH ICE CREAM STORE” located in Palo Alto, California advertises Vanilla Bean as one of their 48 gourmet flavors. Gotta be good if it’s gourmet…even better if it’s vanilla!) Those bucket-sized biceps often accompanied fast fists and profanity-laced outrages.
Bully bucks take great delight in provoking a cowering cowardice.
October and November are prime months for climbing into a treestand. Rutting bucks work out their dominance in the grandest of sports arenas for siring next year’s Spring crop of spotted fawns. Massive antlers are effective equipment for the joust.
It is a phenomenal spectator sport. The sounds of grunting and snorting accompany the echoing head butts of tines-on-tines.
One November a fidgety doe skillfully hoofed her way up onto the North Platte River’s edge. Another soon appeared, then another…seven in all. Bully Buck entered that scene antlering and corralling each gal into his small, manageable circle. Suddenly, his antlers slammed into the thorax of a smaller deer, sending it fleeing at break-neck speed …right past my treestand.
Aha, I could see it was a young, unwelcome “button buck”… no match for Bully. He’d have to wait another year or few to transition from Bambi to Bully.
Side note: turns out Bully also strutted slowly by and would make for some mighty tasty grilled venison backstraps that year.
I recently noticed that Ohio State is emerging this 2019 college football season as bully buck(eye)s. Just saying…
One of mankind’s greatest violations is described in the Bible as “LORDING IT OVER”.
Potential violators include owners, coaches, husbands, dads, bosses, elders, referees, politicians and sadly a few unlady-likes. Each climbed their various social ladders, pecking orders, boxing matches, species-wars (mongoose versus cobra, lion versus tiger, eagle vs. hawk, coyote vs. mountain lion, bear vs. osprey nest and man vs. man) all typifying a pushing and posturing that establishes this moment’s Alpha male…the newly crowned Bully Buck.
Though most bully bucks are quadrupeds there are these bipeds, created in the image of God, who also have become bully bucks… “LORDING IT OVER” their peers, wives, children, employees, students, the poor and the oppressed.
The opposite of “LORDING IT OVER’ is modeled by JESUS, our Good, Chief and Great Shepherd ( Psalm 23). He protects, supplies our daily bread, loves sacrificially and commands us to love God and one another. This has become the call and challenge for our life, doing what we do and why we do it…for His glory.
Bully bucks are selfish and self-centered. Shepherds are the opposite.
The welfare and tending of the sheep…that’s what matters.
School personnel are there for students. Church leadership is there for the welfare of the flock.
Dr. John Harms, locally (and while in Lincoln), modeled the difference between being a “politician” and a “statesman” … serve self or serve God by serving people.
Let us serve Him well by serving others well!
Stand down Bully Buck!!!
PRAYER NUGGET: One of my devotionals this week challenged us to “Pray FIRST”! It also called for us to “pray quickly”. And, the Bible, God’s Word, says to pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:17). Let’s!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you … AND … I won’t stop!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.