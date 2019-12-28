I’ve never seen an African lion nor a mountain lion from my treestand…although, I had a particularly eerie treestand occurrence late one afternoon during the Fall of 2000.
The sun was setting, the wind was sleeping, and anticipation was at near peak. Suddenly, I heard a woman screaming at the top of her lungs.
Several horses had been casually and contentedly grazing on the other side of the fence…until the lady pierced the calm with her shrill scream.
At once they thundered past me heading the opposite direction from her screams. Immediately, in unison, the philharmonic orchestra‘s coyote section sounded their woeful howling horns. (I had no clue there were that many coyotes alurk within such close range).
I concluded, this is no lady screaming and I never saw the source.
One week later a mountain lion met its eternal demise when it tried to take on a train just across the road from my treestand. The train won, of course.
For many years I have studied miniature nativity sets arrayed about my living room (placed in their stalls by my beautiful Christmasly-bent Precious) I noted there were no lions.
That was probably a good thing both in our living room sets, as well as a good thing over 2,000 years ago at Bethlehem’s authentic barn-ish birth-site of JESUS.
No lions. Yet, the Bible made an intriguing prediction in Isaiah 11 and then after it’s fulfillment, Revelation 5:5 recorded that the long-awaited coming Messiah was described through John’s pen as “the LION that is of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David.”
It is clear that this Lion is none other than ‘THE LAMB OF GOD!”
The donkey-borne Mary at full-term in her pregnancy gave birth to Emmanuel (GOD WITH US), the LAMB OF GOD, the LION OF THE TRIBE OF JUDAH. And there it is! There WAS a lion at that Bethlehem nativity scene.
The LION was laying in a manger that Star-led night.
Conclusion: JESUS IS …the Messiah, the Lamb of God, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the KING.
Maybe the movie moguls ought to make a new movie to be titled The LION King (guess that title has already been grabbed …maybe a newer version could be called “the LAMB King” since the LAMB IS the Lion and the Lion IS the lamb-KING.
I have an impressive tapestry in my office picturing a lamb laying down safely snuggled into the furry protection of a lion’s massive shoulder. So, when I looked in the Bible to see where it talked about any lion laying down with a lamb…it wasn’t there! I did find this in Isaiah 11:6 “The WOLF will dwell with the lamb, and the leopard will lie down with the young goat, and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; And a little boy will lead them.”
Then in Isaiah 65:25 it says the wolf and the lamb will graze together, and the lion will be an ox-like vegan.
Today we kneel poised at the entry-door to 2020, and we can rejoice that as Jesus came that first “Christmas”, He is predicted to come again to earth to rule and to reign for a thousand years. (Maybe 2020?
For certain, we are right on schedule) JESUS IS: Mary’s son, God’s son, the Lamb of God Who takes away the sins of the world, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Messiah, Emmanuel (God with us), The Word of God become flesh, my Savior and my Lord! What a grand basis for our Happy New Year!
So, HAPPY NEW YEAR! Next year I’m planning on a lion in our crèche.
PRAYER NUGGET: Lord JESUS … please help us!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
