Unlike the laws of man which have various vows and responsibilities and compliance, the laws of nature require no signatures or standards for submission. They just function totally independently from the whim or wish of any man. They are in God’s domain and realm of function…believe it or not, like it or not.
It’s kinda like getting your car and home and yard ornaments and trees and tomatoes and body sledge hammered by various sizes, densities and hardness and random locations of hailstones.
We have very recently experienced first-hand that 1) we aren’t in control and 2) we don’t really own anything.
About that body, I was one of those caught outdoors in blasts of hail for about 15 seconds…I have the scars and bruises as a reminder. A problem is that it also proved I didn’t have enough sense to come in outta the hail. I have received hardly any sympathy whatsoever when I whine about my hail marks.
Sigh.
Here’s a short list of some of those laws of nature we neither make nor enforce: laws of physics, thermal dynamics, sunrise and sunset, rain and fog and ice and steam and snow and HAIL(!), hurricanes and wildfire and flood, eclipses, picking our parents and birthdates, our eye color and blood-type and height and shoe size, whether the chicken or the egg came first.
It’s just plain out of our hands. And, I already whined my case in a previous column about mosquitoes (aaargh!).
The design of it all, its orderliness, intricacy, beauty, diversity, vastness, microscopic life-forms, ferocity, uniqueness, sounds, suitability for specific life –styles and assignments to walk or swim or fly or hide, to reproduce, to live, to die…it’s all just way more than a human mind (mine for sure) can fathom.
God summarized it pretty simply and well in His Word (the Bible) when He let us know that His thoughts and ways are higher than ours (Isaiah 55:9). He asked “where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth?” (Job 38:4)
The Bible states further there are four things that are too wonderful and well beyond our capacity to control or even understand…1) the way of an eagle in the air, 2) the way of a serpent on a rock, 3) the way of a ship in the midst of the sea and 4) the way of a man with a virgin (Proverbs 30:18, 19).
No kidding!
I stand amazed…God is so worthy of our praise and worship!
So, the topics of our recent conversations have largely revolved around hail, its nature and damage … as well as God’s laws of nature.
He sure has MY attention!
Yours?
JESUS said that in the world we would have tribulation but that we are to be of “good cheer” because He has overcome the world. (John 16:33) He came to earth that first Christmas and He has promised to come again, this time to receive His bride…those who have received JESUS personally as their Savior.
Speaking of “global warming,” the Bible has a global “warming-warning” of its own: “the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat; both the earth and the works that are in it will be burned up.
Therefore, since all these things will be dissolved, what manner of persons ought you to be in holy conduct and godliness, looking for and hastening the coming of the day of God, because of which the heavens will be dissolved, being on fire, and the elements will melt with fervent heat? Nevertheless we, according to His promise, look for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells.” (2 Peter 3:10-13) Even so, come, Lord Jesus! (Revelation 22:20, 21) I sure hope you have received Jesus as your Savior.
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Lord JESUS for loving us and promising to come for us! Apparently, You’re right on schedule to fulfill Your promise.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are from the NKJV