JAKE ROBERTS: Reflecting on sunset’s splendor

From dawn ‘til dusk. The span of a day with its seasonal variations in the readings on our clock.
Sunrise … Sunset. From morning ‘til night. Awake, go to bed. From beginning to end. From start to finish. First and last. Each different from the other. From the rising of the sun ‘til the going down of the same. Daylight ‘til dark. From morning’s warming to the chill of night setting in. Always predictable, never the same.
Who ever told us to never say never? No two sunsets identical. Romantic evenings watching the sun “go down” hand-in-hand with warm loving embraces.
Whether on a lake or sea shore…riverbank or deck…treestand or tractor…from boats or sandals on the shore. The sheer breathtaking splendor of a gorgeous sunset. Routines and rhythms.
Eyes that see, aromas that are nostrilled, sounds that enter our very souls captivating our thoughts and passions and inner reflections and longings … and peace and appreciation. This is not a moment for anger to seethe and rob. We should purr if we could …cat-like … in the motor of our emotions.
Where is your favorite vantage point to ponder the pleasant passing of day’s end? That place where calm triumphs over chaos? A treestand where chatter and clamor yields its grip and gives way to quiet and solace and solitude.
Reality check: sunsets are caused by earth rotating at the speed of a bullet, as it orbits the “setting sun” also orbiting at 67,000 mph (about 67 times the speed of a bullet…way faster than Superman) as our sun’s (solar) system further spins its course about the core of our milky way Galaxy at 490,000 mph (about 490 times faster than a speeding bullet) as it falls into Andromeda at an additional 180,000 mph as the local group moves within the Supercluster at a mere 540,000 mph!!!!!!!!! That prompts an “OH MY GOD” from this frail follower of the Lord JESUS.
Tonight an overcast sky has deprived us of a color-slashed sunset as the Weatherman sounded a new warning of yet another danger of flash flooding later tonight
As some of our farmers are in the throes of a bumper crop, others anxiously wait out the repair and astronomical expense to repair our canal breach and the resulting mounting loss of irrigation …meanwhile their curled corn-leaves agonizingly spin skyward, tearlessly crying out for precious drops of stingy rainfall.
One man’s loss is fueling another man’s gain…called by economists the principle of supply and demand. Some generous hearts strategize ways to bear one another’s burdens… while a few arrogant self-serving hearts go giddy at the thought of the resulting rising yields and dollars per bushel. Yet, together, the just and the unjust, experience the same splendor of sunset.
One man’s hailstorm benefits the passing over of another man’s hail-less storm.
The Bible warns angered relationships to not let the sun go down on their wrath (incidentally this is not a directive to stay up and fight, but rather to resolve and reconcile and restore what might be God’s greatest call in our life…relationships).
I marvel that God is all about relationships. What an incredible truth that ESPN (illustrated by Kent Tucker, former football player at UCLA, author of HOW TO SHARE YOUR FAITH at https://howtoshareyourfaith.com/application) represents.
When you receive Jesus Christ personally ESPN happens. You 1) receive the gift of E - eternal life, 2) your S - sins are forgiven, 3) you now are in a P – personal relationship with Creator God through His son JESUS and He promises to 4) N – never leave you or forsake you. What a cure for loneliness, despair and depression. Thank you, Lord!
The pending conclusion to our life on earth is often referred to as our “Sunset” … What splendor and grandeur!
PRAYER NUGGET: From Ephesians 4:25-32 Father, help me to not let the sun go down on my wrath. Please help us to let all bitterness, wrath, anger, clamor, and evil speaking be put away from us and to be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as you in Christ forgave us. In Jesus’ precious name and for His sake. Amen
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
. All Bible references are from the NKJV