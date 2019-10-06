JAKE ROBERTS: Stoned

Over the past 60 years I have thought a lot about stones. Dad was a rock hound. With incredible patience, after hauling mom up north, they would wade the frigid and crystal-clear shorelines of Lake Superior searching for the lake’s boundless supply of stones, agates in particular. They gathered buckets full.
Why?
Honestly, I’m not sure why. Maybe it was for the experience, the joy of finding something they valued, the memories, companionship, solitude, sheer beauty.
He knew, loved and worshipped the living God of creation for sure!
He bought a polisher and shined those stones. He bought a saw and shaped them. He chose to display their natural palette of wavy rings and color in many creative ways.
They became familiar familial treasures. He’d sprinkle some by downspouts, where raindrops would accentuate a brilliance of banded colors.
The untrained eyes, mainly giddy grandkids who were his intended and primary target for planting these stones, could easily and rapidly discover them and run to Granddad to show him their findings — he would immediately become as giddy as they.
I don’t think it was about the stones.
I really like fireplaces — the warmth, mesmerizing stares at flickering flames, fragrance from an escaping wisp of smoke.
Stones!
Dad built his large exterior stone chimney. He hand-picked and skillfully found and hammered each into submission to his vision, design and diligence. They succumbed to the chimney’s burial plots of his choosing. It was magnificent. My folks have now been laid to rest beneath their own personalized tombstones — dust to dust, ashes to ashes.
That chimney has been deeded to its next sojourner, with a now weaker appreciation for its history. .
Great laughter erupted when a friend who was a terrific stone mason built Precious and me a fireplace of our own. He cracked many stones.
One day he showed up in a brown T-shirt with cream lettering. (It intrigues me that people read anything we wear or place on our bumpers and tailgates). The T-shirted words were simple — they said “Get really stoned! Drink wet cement.”
On the way to and from my treestands and favorite fishing holes, I have noticed, and frequently picked up, a stone to bring home as a yard display.
I am a “remembrancer,” as one author worded it. The Bible speaks of “Ebenezer stones” (Check out 1 Sam 7:12" “Then Samuel took a stone and set it up between Mizpah and Shen, and called its name Ebenezer, saying, 'Thus far the Lord has helped us.'”). Our home and yard display a number of stones that serve as reminders of how the Lord has helped us. The Apostle Peter’s name means stone. Jesus is the “chief cornerstone” that the builders rejected. We, the believers, are referred to as “living stones” (an extraordinary paradox found in 1 Peter 2:5) Many of His followers were stoned to death. (Acts chapters 6,7 and 8) It’s fascinating to read of Jesus when shortly before He was crucified and resurrected, He rode a donkey into Jerusalem to the backdrop of great shouting. The soldiers, fearing a riot, demanded Jesus to shut the crowd up. His chilling retort was, “I tell you that if these should keep silent, the stones would immediately cry out.” (Luke 19:40)
Stoned!
PRAYER NUGGET: There are beautiful and precious stones, cornerstones, stumbling stones, kidney stones (ranks right up there with mosquitoes, thank you, Lord, for frost and urologists) boulders, pebbles and agates. The Creator of stones is not deaf. Like the psalmist wrote, “O You who hear prayer, to You all flesh will come.” (Psalm 65 2) and “But certainly God has heard me; He has attended to the voice of my prayer. Blessed be God, Who has not turned away my prayer, Nor His mercy from me! ( Psalm 66:19,20)
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
