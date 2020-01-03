JEFF KOTERBA: Dec. 3

Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS RETURNING TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TO INCLUDE ALL COMMUNITIES ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM ALLIANCE TO AGATE. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. TRAVEL COULD BE HAZARDOUS FOR LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE COULD BE AN ELEVATED BLOW OVER RISK ALONG INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN SIDNEY AND PINE BLUFFS. NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS SUCH AS HIGHWAYS 71...385 AND 26 COULD BE ESPECIALLY IMPACTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&