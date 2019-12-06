JEFF KOTERBA: Dec. 6

...WIDESPREAD FREEZING FOG WITH SOME LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS
MORNING...
VISIBILITIES ACROSS WESTERN NEBRASKA AND EAST CENTRAL WYOMING HAVE
LOWERED BETWEEN ONE QUARTER MILE TO ONE HALF MILE IN FOG AND
FREEZING FOG EARLY THIS MORNING. EXPECT THESE CONDITIONS TO
CONTINUE THROUGH SUNRISE.
PLEASE USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING THROUGH WESTERN NEBRASKA EARLY
THIS MORNING. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW MORE TIME TO REACH YOUR
DESTINATION. FOG IS EXPECTED TO LIFT AND DISSIPATE BY NOON TODAY.
