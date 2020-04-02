Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Torrington woman, worker at children’s home, identified as first coronavirus case in Goshen County
-
Coronavirus case detected in Kimball County, state reports third death
-
Gov. Ricketts tells CNN that Nebraska will make decisions on coronavirus restrictions
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska bring state's total to 81
-
Two more COVID-19 cases detected in the Panhandle
promotion
promotion
promotion
promotion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.