While cleaning out the basement this week I found some old VHS tapes. They were mine from the early 90’s when I received my first video camera and the world was mine for the taking.
I was excited to watch and recall the good old days of my youth. Surely there would be hours and hours of entertaining memories and all would giggle and laugh. Or not.
Sure, there were moments of hysterical laughing (mostly at what I was wearing), but there were times, even in my own videotape, of extreme boredom and useless waste of camera time. Overall I spent more time fast forwarding than watching.
I’m certainly not going to throw those tapes away. There are remarkable memories of times and places that simply will never happen again. Those are precious to me. But all in all, those many videotapes could be compiled into a few smaller tapes of real significance.
Pondering later that evening, I came to the humbling realization that at the end of the day, all we’re really left with is memories. Over time the toys we have come and go, people come and go, homes and jobs come and go. But memories are here to stay.
This is wonderful if we’ve taken the time to build positive memories. But it’s sad if we’ve simply filled our days with boredom and “wasted tape.” At that moment I decided that I could no longer afford to fill my mind with wasted tape.
But realizing that I wasn’t going to spend every day making memories at Disneyland, I instead focused on making every day more worthy to be videotaped. I even imagined a video camera following me around documenting my day. My goal was to make each moment worthy of watching and not worthy of fast forwarding.
In the following days I put more conscious effort into the small things. I text friends just to say thanks for being my friend. I took real time to read the kids a bedtime story instead of just rushing through to get them to sleep. I went on a walk with my wife, hand in hand, and we talked about our day. I even slowed down to really enjoy my food.
At the end of each day I reviewed my mind’s videotape. What wonderful memories were recalled from activities of the day. The smiles, the laughs, the thank you’s. And what wonderful feelings filled my soul as I reviewed such positive memories.
Each and every moment our mind’s video camera is running. From sunup to sun down, and even longer, memories are being made. You can not stop that process from happening.
But you can, through the grace of God, decide what those memories will be. This is not to say you can always choose the events that occur, but you can choose how you respond to them.
Maybe your spouse is trying to start a fight with you. What memories do you want to have about how you responded? Maybe they’ve made a mistake and have asked for forgiveness. What memories do you want to have about how you responded?
Maybe there’s a chance to take your spouse out on a date, or simply watch a show together instead of apart. At the end of the day, what kind of memories do you want to have about how you responded?
So as this article comes to a close you have the rest of the day ahead of you. And the videotape is running. What kind of memories do you want to have to review? I hope you will choose to make ones worth reviewing and not fast forwarding.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
