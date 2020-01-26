Adulting can be an overwhelming experience for many, with anxiety being the number one diagnosed mental health concern. And to think how many of used to long for the day when we were an adult.
Years ago my youngest son, who is now 15, was playing outside when it was time to come in for dinner. We yelled out to him from the front window to come in, and yet he didn’t.
He wasn’t very far away and I could see him playing on the sidewalk. Once again we called for him, thinking perhaps he didn’t hear us. Once again he did not respond.
Somewhat frustrated I marched out to see what the problem was. It was time for dinner and then bath and bed. We had a schedule to keep and he was now messing with our promptness and I didn’t appreciate him ignoring us.
As I approached him I noticed he was crouched over staring at an anthill that had been built on the sidewalk. “Look at all the ants!” he excitedly said to me with a bit of a giggle.
Suddenly my anger was gone. Rather than purposely ignoring our request to come in, he had gotten so engrossed in watching the ants he likely didn’t even hear us. His whole world and whole fascination seemed wrapped up in this simple, yet strangely entertaining, activity.
To him the schedule didn’t matter. There was no need to quickly come in to eat so he could bathe so he could go to bed. All that mattered what was right in front of him.
So I crouched down next to him and we both sat mesmerized by the simple ants doing what they do. And we watched and we watched. And he pointed and laughed and seemed quite amazed and even had a few crawl up his arm.
I often reflect on such simple pleasures when I feel like life gets a bit too serious. When I get a bit too worried about the daily hassles we all encounter as we keep life, and kids, alive.
How will the economy do? Are we saving enough for retirement? Does the car need an oil change? When should we go visit our parents again? Do the kids need new clothes? Does the furnace need a filter change?
What about that meeting coming up at work? Am I ready for that presentation? What if the roof starts to leak? What should we do about our mouthy teenager? And the list of possible adult worries go on and on.
Pretty soon, rather than enjoying the moment and those around us, we aren’t even really present even when we’re present. Instead of being tuned into our partner and listening to how their day was and connecting both emotionally and physically, we simply superficially coexist.
Sure, we all have moments when we must adult. But far too often, especially with cell phones, online media, text messages, and 24/7 banking available, we all adult way too much. And it’s taking a toll on our relationships.
So be sure, at least every once in a while, to be a kid. To laugh instead of scold. To spend instead of save. To be spontaneous instead of planning. To live instead of just existing.
Each day people pass away, many unexpectedly. And once they are gone, so are the opportunities to build that bond that we all say we want, but all too infrequently pursue.
So perhaps today is your day, and perhaps now is your moment, to be spontaneous. To dance like nobody’s watching. To laugh like nobody’s listening. To cry and live and enjoy being in the moment now.
Sooner or later we will all run out of tomorrow’s. And when we do, we will wish we would have instead done something today rather than waiting for the elusive tomorrow when life is not so stressful and busy..
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
