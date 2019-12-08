The world record for the fastest bowling ball ever thrown is over 100 mph. And while the average speed is only 18 mph, that’s still a lot of force heading down the lane to destroy whatever stands in its way.
Because such force can cause damage, when couples are resolving their differences they should remember not to throw bowling balls at each other. While this is a good tip to literally keep in mind, it also applies to how couples talk to each other.
Couples who are not so good at resolving differences often voice criticism during their conflict. This tendency, much like throwing a bowling ball at each other, tends to cause hurt and damage to the marriage and partner.
Criticism is attacking your partner’s personality. While addressing the concern at hand is vital to solving the problem, insulting your partner tends not to help.
For example, if your partner is constantly late, it’s perfectly acceptable to attack the problem by saying “It really bothers me when you are late.”
However, when you attack your partner by adding “What’s wrong with you?” or “Why are you always so inconsiderate?” you are no longer attacking the problem, you are being critical by attacking their personality.
Criticism is dangerous because it doesn’t attack a problem, it attacks a person. And most people when attacked get defensive and attack back. It’s not hard to see why criticism, much like a flying bowling ball, causes hurt and damage.
To help prevent criticism, happy couples stay focused on the issue. As the old saying goes, “Attack the problem, not your partner.”
By staying on the issue, couples can better work together to solve the problem. This happens because when spouses stay on topic, they are less likely to feel defensive since they are not being personally attacked.
For example, when my wife is not home I rarely get the kids to bed on time. While this is not intentional, it seems to happen more often than not. Knowing that it’s important for them to have adequate rest, this doesn’t bring her much happiness.
But when she gets home, how she brings up the topic has a huge influence on where the discussion goes from there. And that’s not just true with me, it’s true with most couples.
If she starts off by throwing a bowling ball, it drastically reduces the likelihood of a productive conversation. Known in the research as a “harsh start up”, studies show that most conflict discussions end on the same note they start; a harsh start-up means a harsh ending.
But when she can stay on topic and focus on the kids not being in bed, rather than my inability or character flaw (“You’re so lazy” or “Why are you so irresponsible?”) it helps the conversation go better.
This week’s article, about not throwing bowling balls, is a skill women need to focus on more than men. This is not because men are masters at the skill, but because women, more often than men, bring up the area of disagreement.
In fact studies show that women bring up the touchy subjects 80 percent of the time. And if the conversation starts off by throwing a bowling ball, it’s likely going to be a bumpy discussion from there.
But like every good game of catch, one must be good at throwing and the other at catching. So men, be ready for your article next week on how to “catch” the important message that your wife is now softly sending.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com
