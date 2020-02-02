Between hilarious commercials and the excitement of watching two conference champions play each other, this Super Bowl is stacking up to be a great one. As the most watched TV event every year, people certainly are going to be talking about the “Big game” tomorrow at work.
These two top teams have worked hard all year, mastered plays, defeated the competition multiple times, and likely gotten lucky a game or two on their way to the Super Bowl. And today becomes the opportunity for them to show off what they have; to showcase what they’re really made of.
But due to mistakes, blunders, and poor performance, every Super Bowl doesn’t leave the players and fans with happy memories. Many locals probably recall, with ongoing grunts of pain and agony, the Denver Broncos of the late 1980’s.
Although they attended the big game in 1986, 1987 and 1989, they lost each time. Simply being there wasn’t enough, despite their hard effort and success all year long.
In a similar reign, soon the super bowl of your marriage will be upon you when February 14 rolls around. Despite your hard work in keepin’ love alive all year, if you have poor performance that day, you’re going to lose the championship opportunity.
And just like many people stand around the water cooler the day after the Super Bowl and talk about the highlights (both good and bad) there certainly will be a lot of chatter after the 14th, too.
Despite practicing all year long to master the art of football, Super Bowl teams arrive a week early to plan and to practice. When the big game is on the line, preparation is key and procrastination is death.
So before the big kickoff on February 14, it’s time to decide what kind of success you want to have. It’s time to have a game plan. It’s time to put all of this year’s efforts, successes, and lessons into your greatest performance yet.
In all my years of doing therapy, I’ve never heard a spouse complain because their partner did too much for them on the big day. Showed too much love. Spoiled them too much. Made them feel too loved.
But I have heard, and seen a few times myself, the consequence that happen when preparation and performance severely lacks on that day. When little effort is put into the game plan. When no big plays are made. When one, or even both spouses, simply show up for the day.
Much like a championship football team, a couple must work hard all year to keep love alive. But if you have, wouldn’t it be stupid not to celebrate on the biggest day of the year? That would be similar to the championship teams deciding not show up for the Super Bowl.
So enjoy the championship game today and let it be an inspiration to you in preparing for your own marital super bowl that’s just a couple weeks away.
Want one fun idea to help you win that day? Figure out how many years you’ve been married. Then write down that many highlights you can recall from the years past. The longer you’ve been married, the more great highlights you get to remember.
Congratulations on another year of keepin’ love alive. Enjoy the celebration.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Andersonis a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
