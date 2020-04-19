While I love to stay optimistic and see the glass half full, sometimes this gets difficult over time. And for some of us, that reality is starting to set in.
For many, staying home from work was fun at first. Sleeping in and saving money because there wasn’t anywhere to spend it. Playing games and having less pressure to get homework done or kids up and dressed on time. It seemed like this was a vacation meant to be.
And yet, even vacations can last too long. And this vacation, for many, is starting to last too long.
According to a study done worldwide, nearly 70% of people are reporting higher levels of stress than one month ago. Almost 60% report more anxiety. 50% are reporting more irritability and sadness, and one-in-three are having more difficulty falling asleep.
Keep in mind that this study was completed a couple of weeks ago, when, for most, this forced-vacation was still fun! Those same questions asked today, even within the walls of our own home, may deliver even more grim results.
I admit that I am missing some of my old life. Seeing clients face to face, taking my wife out on a date, and watching my kids play organized sports are all memories I miss making. And while we’re making the best of now, and developing memories we wouldn’t have otherwise, I do appreciate the lifestyle we previously had and look forward to those days again..
Perhaps if there is any good news about all of this (and there is a lot of good news) it’s that we’re all in this together, and that in times like this it’s important to remember that misery loves company.
As a therapist I love to help people fix problems. And yet, every once in a while a client presents with a problem that just can’t be fixed. Perhaps they lost a relative to cancer or sudden accident. Perhaps they themselves have been diagnosed with a serious health concern. Or maybe they’re in a loveless marriage that just doesn’t improve, no matter what we try.
While it is easy to feel hopeless at times like this, or times like now, when there seems to be no easy fix on hand, knowing that misery loves company can help us find some relief.
If you’re feeling all funned out with the current situation, you’re not alone. There’s no need to feel completely optimistic and excited about the fact that you can sleep until noon, or not shower for days, or save on gas money because there’s nowhere to go.
It’s OK to admit that you miss wandering the aisles of the local stores for no particular reason, or going out to eat and talking for hours. Or spending way too much money on a movie and some popcorn.
Because sometimes what you really need when you can’t have what you really want is just the freedom to admit that you’re having a hard time. And to be loved and accepted anyway.
One great asset of a couple relationship is to be loved no matter what. To have a shoulder to cry on when everyone else says toughen up. To have someone to share your gripes and complaints with, without getting a lecture in return.
So during this time of difficulty (even though we all admit it could be worse) let’s be honest with those we love the most. Let’s drop the mask of pretending all is well and show the mask of reality: that none of us chose this current lifestyle, and that we miss, at least to some degree, living the life we previously had.
At the end of the day, we all admit it could be worse. At the end of the day we are grateful for the current chance to build new, unique memories, and, at the end of the day, we can all admit that when life goes back to normal, there’s a lot of things we have now that we’re going to miss.
Yet, right now, it’s not the end of the day, it’s just part of the day. For now, we can have a sad moment. We can share a moment of frustration and irritation.
Because sometimes what we need to really feel better is just a moment to complain, a shoulder to cry on, and an ear to listen. That’s good enough for now.
So go, complain, cry and be irritated, for tomorrow we go back to work and wish for the time we have now that seemed, in the bigger picture, to pass so quickly.
Enjoy sheltering in together, because, after all, misery loves company.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.