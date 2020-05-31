With social distancing and stay-at-home orders being relaxed, many are celebrating and moving quickly back to establishing normal life. Anxious to go out to eat and play at the park, many who were once cautious and housebound are now sighing a breath of fresh air and looking forward to soon relaxing by the pool.
Across the United States people packed the beaches for Memorial Day, restaurants opened back up, elective surgeries began again, and many family’s started planning that long-delayed family vacation. It appears that it’s time to open up, once again, the great U S of A!
And yet is it really a time to relax? Is it a time to safely assume all is well? It would be nice to put down the mask and drop some of the paranoia and worry that comes every time someone gets too close or, heaven forbid, coughs in the near vicinity.
Yet sometimes when we relax and assume all is well, we actually increase, not decrease, our chance of disaster. Become too complacent and even the most basic, easy-to-prevent hassles of daily life can add up over time and cause problems for us all.
In marriage, happy couples understand the importance of staying diligent against divorce even when all seems to be well. Much like those who will still wash their hands even after the threat of COVID-19 passes, these couples keep an eye out for any little danger and nip it in the bud before it grows into a bigger problem.
Known as a “Marital Poop Detector”, these couples sniff out trouble before it gets too bad. Then, working together they tackle the issue and get back on track, thus avoiding potential disaster much like a person who brushes and flosses every day helps prevent cavities.
Each couple must have their own personal poop detector. Much like people respond differently to stress, each couple has their own way of reacting to marriage problems. By knowing their own individual symptoms couples can do a better job of recognizing problems before they pick up steam.
Some people withdraw, for example, upon the site of potential problems. Known as a “flight response” these people often distance themselves from the perceived person and problem. “Better to stay silent than cause a fight” they may say.
On the other end of the spectrum lie those who don’t mind a good fight. In fact some of them crave a bit of conflict as a way to keep things fresh and exciting, and they especially like making up after the fight is over. Known as a “fight response” these people can get a little loud and intense sometimes, even when the problems still seem minor. .
By recognizing any chronic tendencies to withdrawal or attack too much, couples can keep an eye on their pattern to assure it doesn’t worsen the relationship over time. Just like someone with a little temperature may monitor themselves to assure it doesn’t worsen, someone who tends to withdraw or attack when mad should watch to assure this isn’t becoming the normal way they approach daily life in their relationship.
Couples also need to monitor their friendship to assure they’re keeping it strong. While we all go through times of being extra busy, couples who chronically ignore their friendship because they’re too busy will find over time this small act of neglect will cause major damage. In fact, the loss of friendship and closeness over time continues to be the number one reason why couples divorce.
Like many of you, I am looking forward to getting back to the many normalities of life. But I want to get back to them not just for a day or two, but for a lifetime. If we all will take a little more precaution to assure we do it safely, we can all increase our odds of success.
Similarly those couples interested in keepin’ love alive for a lifetime would be wise to often monitor the status of their friendship and their ability to not let conflict overwhelm their relationship. By taking a little extra precaution now and some preventative measures over time, they can certainly increase their odds of happily living together until death do they part.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
