This week my youngest son got his driver’s permit. While we were out practicing I was telling him the story of when I learned to drive a manual transmission vehicle. It’s a story that makes me laugh, cry, and shiver with fear all at once.
I learned in my father’s Ford Ranger. It was a Saturday morning and, as a teenager, I was feeling pretty cool and ready to accept the challenge.
I learned that once you got the car moving it was pretty easy to look cool and competent. However, starting off was a totally different story and I stalled it many times, with growing frustration, trying to get it right.
At one point we found ourselves in front of a very popular park, which, on a Saturday, was full of people. It was a popular destination for families and teenagers alike and I was ready to look cool and I cruised on by in the driver’s seat.
As we approached the park all seemed to be going well. And then we came to a stoplight. And it was red. And I had to stop.
Sitting there, knowing I would soon have to start off right or disaster would follow, I got really nervous and suddenly did not feel so cool. At all. Even though it was years ago, I remember it as if it was yesterday.
The light finally turned green and in anxious anticipation and nervousness I let the clutch out too fast and the truck quickly lunged forward and then started to buck back and forth. Now in even more panic, and wanting the misery to end soon before anyone saw me, I quickly applied more gas.
The problem with applying more gas (especially as much as I did) to an already-bucking truck is that it only makes it buck worse. Much worse.
Now my already embarrassing situation had worsened. Instead of just putting on the brakes and trying again (which I thought would be too embarrassing) I had now made the situation worse by putting on the gas. It now reminded me of a bucking horse, and I was sure everyone was watching.
What happened next, I have no idea. I’m pretty sure I blacked out or have permanently blocked it from my memory to save face. But I’m sure it was embarrassing.
Years later as a couple’s therapist I have told that story many times as I teach people how to discuss their differences. Often how the conversation starts predicts how it will end. As one famous researcher says, “Harsh start-ups equal harsh endings.”
In unhealthy conflict discussions one person starts off attacking the other, then the other reciprocates with an equally, if not worse, counterattack. Now rather than at least one person trying to keep things calm, both are trying to top the other, adding more gas to an already off-track discussion.
At that point some people literally black out. They become so upset they later don’t even remember what they said. In less intense cases, people remember what they said, and even in the moment knew it wasn’t a wise thing to do, but they said it anyway.
In either case, saying something you will later regret, whether you remember it or not, is never a wise idea; it causes unnecessary damage. It’s safer to apply the brakes, let things cool down, and try again.
Ideally the first person would start off calmly and such a harsh startup would never occur. Similar to an automatic transmission or a well skill driver in a manual, things start off smoothly. But if it doesn’t, it’s wise to recognize your harsh start early and put on the brakes.
And while a harsh startup is never the fault of the person on the receiving end, how the person responds to such an attack can make all the difference. As one client recently said to me, “I’m not going to go ugly anymore. I don’t care how he talks to me, I’m not getting in the mud with him again.”
I often teach people that it takes two to have a tug of war, so simply don’t pick up your end of the rope if your partner is being mean. Can you imagine a person having a one-person tug of war? They would look pretty silly wouldn’t they?
After years of practice I can easily drive a manual transmission. I even custom ordered one for my new car a few years ago. A Mustang with a manual transmission is the only way to go.
Since then I’ve taught my two older children how to drive it. With practice both have gotten better. And the more they practice, the better they get. But it was not so pretty in the beginning.
In any long-term relationship you’ll get a lot of practice managing your differences. From small things like what to have for dinner, to big things like how to spend your tax return, there will be a lot of differences.
In either case the more you practice starting out those discussions nicely instead of with force and anger, the better the conversation is likely to go. And if you do start off rough, there’s no harm in taking a break instead of adding fuel to the fire.
My hope that day in front of the park was not to embarrass myself. But because I started out rough and added fuel, I did just that. So next time you start a conflict discussion with your spouse, be wise, start off softly, and if you don’t, be sure to press the brake and not the gas. You’ll be glad you did, even years later.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com
