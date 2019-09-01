Through the grace of the Star-Herald I have been writing these articles for many years. It has been my pleasure to share a thought or two on how to keep love alive, and I hope all that read find value in what they’ve encountered.
It’s also been an interesting experience for me. My life, like yours, is busy. And these articles, while they are short, still take time to write, review, and perfect before they go to print. And that’s time that could be used on something else.
But readers know, certainly by now, that I’m not a man of time, I’m a man of priorities. We all have time, may we use it wisely by putting first things first and live our priorities.
While I am pretty casual with my clients and how they choose to live their life, I often redirect clients who suggest to me they didn’t have time. I remind them that we all have 24 hours a day, and that life is not about time, it’s about priorities. We always have time!
I share this now because my life has been an interesting shift of priorities lately, and I hope that my sharing can help you reflect on how you spend your time, and what your priorities are.
My wife recently had surgery, and while it was a very successful surgery (Thanks to Dr. Hughes and his excellent team) it still takes time, and rest, to heal. And that meant more work for me to do to help keep the home running.
Because my family is important, other less important things fell to the side. And that’s OK. A few of those things included adequate grocery shopping and catching up with my wife about life; she’s been sleeping a lot, and it turns out when she is awake, the medicine makes it hard for her to remember things, so I’ve told the same stories again and again and she doesn’t even remember!
But today she is doing better. She’s up and around, out and about, and on her list was getting to the grocery store before it gets any worse at home with my cooking. And I’ve got an article to write and monthly client billing to send out so we can afford to live, and we have kids to pick up after school and deadlines to meet.
Yet we also have our love to keep alive. So much like a young, irresponsible dating couple, we spontaneously ditched our adult life and the things that needed to be done and went to lunch together. And we talked, and we talked, and we talked.
And time ticked on to the point that I hadn’t written my weekly article and she hadn’t made it to the grocery store. I didn’t send out any bills and now I’m typing faster than I’m able to in hopes of getting this article off late, but complete.
What we did was irresponsible. After all, we had things that needed to be done.
Yet I wouldn’t have changed a thing, and I’d do it again tomorrow if I needed to.
I remember being a new therapist with a sick wife at home with young children, yet I was at work because that was my responsibility. When my supervisor, Mary Peterson, found out what I was doing, she made me cancel the rest of my clients and go home.
In that teaching moment, she said to me, “Mark, how can you tell others to put their family first, if you’re not putting your family first? Go home.”
So on a lot of levels, we must be careful what our priorities are. Our kids are watching. Our spouse is watching. And our future is watching, ready to deliver the consequences of the things we choose today.
In the end, we usually get what we deserve. We get what we’ve earned. And as they say in a good farming community and all around the world, “You reap what you sow.”
So be wise today. Check those priorities. And if that means you have to be a bit spontaneous, a bit irresponsible, or a bit rough-around-the-edges to set some things on track today, do it today before it’s too late.
In the words of my esteemed colleague, supervisor, and excellent psychologist Dr. Matthew Hutt, Ph.D, “Be kind to your future self.”
And to all those affected, I apologize for this being late. Yet I’d rather have this be late then spend my time in a relationship that is falling apart.
So check those priorities, and have a great week keepin’ love alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.