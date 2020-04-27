Isaac Newton. William Shakespeare. Victor Hugo. These are just a few of the many people who did amazing things while in quarantine. And yet I can barely find my shoes or motivate myself shower every day.
Clearly this COVID-19 experience will be a time we will never forget. Much like September 11, the explosion of the Challenger, the assassination of Kennedy, and the landing on the moon, those who were around will always have memories of those times. Forever.
Known as “Flashbulb memories” , those quick, one-time events, much like a flashbulb, solidify a memory into our minds forever. And as I’ve often said, and even more so recently, when the day is done, all we are really left with are memories.
So in the words of a colleague of mine, Dr. Matthew Hutt, “Be kind to your future self.”
The truth is we are all capable of greatness. No matter how small we may be, or how insignificant we may feel, we can accomplish great things.
Each day our bodies do amazing things that help keep us alive. From converting food to energy, healing wounds, and transporting oxygen in, and out, all day (and night!) long, without our conscious effort, we do amazing things.
Imagine the amazing things we could do with a little effort.
So as your life continues to change with the current concerns, which direction will you turn it? When you are asked, years from now, how you spent this time, what memories and stories do you want to tell?
Perhaps there is someone you need to forgive. Or a letter you need to write. Or some life insurance you’ve been meaning to buy.
Maybe it’s time to spend quality time, and not just quantity time, with your spouse. Maybe it’s time to renew that relationship and build that friendship like you’ve been meaning to do. And the good news is with all the restrictions, you need not go far to do it.
I’ve shared in recent weeks different discussion questions you can have with your spouse, and different activities that help build friendship and renew love, all within the walls of your own home.
We’ve all heard that talk is cheap. Yet just because it is cheap we should not assume it is of little value. There is clearly a difference between cost and value, and talk can be of great value even though it is so cheap.
Until it is not. Each week I have people come in that have no real mental health need, except to have someone to talk to. Someone to listen. Someone to be interested in their life and in their hopes and dreams. And while I make sure the work I am doing is of good value, it is hardly cheap.
And yet it need not be expensive. And it need not be done by a professional. And it need not be in a stuffy office or over a computer screen to do amazing things. So maybe it’s time to listen a bit more to those you love. To be with them. To really sit and listen.
In the famous words of poet William Ernest Henley (although I do not believe he wrote them while in quarantine) “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”
Be a wise captain. Use your time wisely. Choose to do great things. Chose to be amazing. The world is in need of a hero now, and it can be you. And it can start today, all within the walls of your own home.
Choose to be amazing.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
