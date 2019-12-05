To help end 2019 in peace and harmony, keepin’ love alive articles will focus on skills to help better manage conflict. And since it’s the holidays, full of stress and pressure, there will be lots of opportunities to apply what you read.
The first skill is to not be a ball hog. Ever play on a team with a ball hog? Talk about taking away the fun of the game. I once played on a basketball team that had a ball hog. Pretty soon I felt like I was on a track team, not a basketball team, since all I did was run laps up and down the court.
Even if the ball hog is a good player, and may help win the game, it’s rarely fun to be on the same team. Pretty soon you feel like there is no purpose for you being there.
Most ball hogs are annoying because they not only hog the ball, but they also tend to be pretty bossy. Assuming their way is the best and only correct way, they’re usually not afraid to share their opinion.
If you ever want to ruin your marriage team, just become a ball hog. Simply assume your opinion is always best, and rarely, if ever, allow your partner to share in the decision making.
The problem with ball hogs in marriage is not only the process they use in being bossy, but the underlying message they are sending. When they don’t share decision making power, they convey a lack of respect to their partner. They also convey that their partner can’t be trusted to make a good decision.
You can see why a relationship like that wouldn’t last. In fact, research shows that if a male can’t share power with his wife, there is an 81 percent chance their marriage will self destruct. Even if it doesn’t end in divorce, it won’t be a happy one.
Sharing power is about considering our partners opinion when decisions need to be made. It’s about finding common ground rather than demanding we get our way.
Sharing power doesn’t mean always giving in. It means finding a solution that satisfies both sides. In the words of author Stephen Covey, who wrote The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, it’s about seeking a win-win solution.
In couples therapy, it’s called accepting influence. And while traditionally its been the men who rule the home and may struggle with this habit, plenty of women are now struggling with sharing power, too.
But happy couples find many opportunities to share the power, both big and small. Small things include what to have for dinner, what to watch on TV, and who’s going to do the dishes.
Bigger opportunities to find a win-win solution may include the balance between spending and saving money, where to live, and how to divide up household chores.
In most marriages, one spouse is likely going to be more of a natural leader than the other. This combination is fine, and may actually be better than neither partner being able to make a decision.
But there’s a big difference between being a leader and being a ball hog. In fact, the best leaders are not ball hogs at all.
Especially in these relationships, where one may be more of the natural leader, the leader must be mindful in assuring the other spouse’s opinion is considered. And the other spouse often must learn to speak up and share their opinion too.
Because a marriage is made up of two people, how to divide up the power will be an issue all couples must address. Those who learn to accept influence and share the decision making power are much more likely to end up happy.
Those who are ball hogs instead, and don’t share the control in making decisions, may soon find their spouse leaving to join a different team.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. To contact him call 635-2800
or visit online at
