To the Editor:
In the Sept.19 letter to the editor, the author has lived here 3 years and still does not know who has the right-of-way at an intersection with no stop sign?
It is clear in the Nebraska DMV drivers’ manual — a pedestrian in the street crosswalk has the right-of-way. Next, the driver to your right has the right-of-way. You are to honor these rules and they match the law. People at the crosswalk and motorists should be considerate and not inhibit traffic flow by slow motion.
Certain times of the day, such as school crossing hours or rush hour may make it harder and slower to travel, but stop signs everywhere and slow movement add to stress, confusion and time wasting.
Be alert, considerate and know the guidelines (laws) or you are a problem. We watchful and expect mistakes.
Lonnie O’Bryan
Gering
Intersection Closures on US-26, Scottsbluff to Minatare
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.