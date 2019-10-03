I would like to respond to Tom Mauler’s ad regarding Bible translations.
When it comes to an English Bible translation there are a plethora of options. During the past century (1900’s), there were 100 different English translations of the Bible. It would be nice if the only consideration was accuracy but it seems profit may have been a major consideration.
The first consideration should be accuracy of the translation. Accuracy, however, has two issues. One is the Greek and Hebrew text used to translate from and the other is the method of translation. Good preachers and teachers disagree on these issues but they are important nonetheless.
Our church has made it a policy to use the Authorized Translation (KJV) for all the teaching and preaching. We believe it is a superior translation from a superior text. It may be a bit difficult to get around some of the unfamiliar words it uses but it is a more literal translation. When I read my Bible I want to read what God said, not what something thinks God said and certainly not what someone thinks God should have said.
Michael Clement
Mitchell
