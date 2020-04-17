Living with the threat of COVID 19 infection has required us to change the way we do many things. It has made our lives uncomfortable, like wearing face masks, restricting travel, and keeping our distance from others. It’s also scary to consider how vulnerable we and our families are physically, emotionally, and financially. Many of us don’t quite know what to do to lighten the load.
I would like to thank all the people in our area who are helping us to adjust to this new reality. Unfortunately, I don’t know all of them, but I’d like to mention some of which I’m aware. Please forgive me for my inevitable omissions. I’m sure there are many.
On the serious side, the Panhandle Public Health District, all the medical health, mental health and pharmacy professionals, and all the people who support their work deserve credit and our gratitude. Thanks to the school personnel who have had to dream up new ways to deliver education, food, and support programs. Thanks to the people who are caring for the children of others who must work outside their homes. Thanks to the library staff who right now are agonizing over how to deliver their usual quality of programming when groups are unable to gather. Thanks to those who continue to deliver mail and packages to our homes; and to the sanitation workers who continue to haul our stuff away.
There are those that continue to think of ways for us to get out and to have fun despite the circumstances. Thanks to the restaurants for serving us at the door or window. Thanks to the Midwest Theater and their sponsors for reviving the drive-in movie. Thanks to the West Nebraska Art center for the digital art exhibits and their new Curbside Pottery project. Thanks to the Star Herald for the great array of different and more challenging puzzles for adults and kids. Thanks to all who help us through our days.
Anne Radford
Scottsbluff
