This Memorial Day was like no other we have ever experienced. We honored the military personnel who have kept us free and safe since 1775. We also honored the front line responders who have kept us healthy and alive.
Our country went through a sad time in our history; when we encountered the division of North and South. Through the leadership of a great president, we were united again.
Today there is a division; this time it is Republicans versus Democrats. When we vote in November, we must choose a person who will bring this nation back together. We must become the United States once more and not the Divided States of America.
The future is in our hands. And God Bless America.
Georgianne Harris
Mitchell, Nebraska
