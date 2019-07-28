I am a Christian, white, straight and born in America.
With that said, I want to apologize to those Americans who do not meet some or none of these criteria, for what has been said to you or about you by insensitive people.
This letter was prompted by the chant “Send her home.” I chuckled because I thought most of us or our ancestors come to this country from countries across the world. If they send us “home,” it would probably please the Native Americans because they could have their land back.
We should honor the men and women who fought to keep us free. They were and are from different religions, color, sexual orientation and born or naturalized citizens.
So my fellow Americans, let us treat each other with the respect we each deserve. The Declaration of Independence states that “All Men Are Created Equal.” So let’s just do that. God bless America and each citizen.
Georgeann Harris
Mitchell