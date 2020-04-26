Help for local businesses
Your story in Sunday’s paper about the Sizzlin’ Sirloin and others that were offering curbside meals was interesting. It is great to see people doing their best to succeed.
Almost everyone was aware of the fast-food places being able to provide drive-up service, but few are aware of the other places offering these types of service.
But here’s a crazy ideea - ADVERTISE, and not just on Facebook or Instagram or word of mouth. Use the media - newspaper, radio, TV to get the word out about what and how you are trying to survive.
But here is another crazy idea - how about the Star-Herald and the other media providing “help the business survive” rates on their advertising by reducing the cost to assist these local businesses to get through these tough times?
Rod Mathewson
Scottsbluff
EDITOR’S NOTE: In an attempt to help local businesses we at the Star-Herald have a number of different marketing plans to help during these difficult times (see Tuesday, April 21 paper or visit https://www.starherald.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.