Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA THIS WEEKEND... ...AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ALSO POSSIBLE... ...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 40 TO 55 MPH WITH GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 75 MPH POSSIBLE. SNOW SHOWERS MAY COMBINE WITH EXISTING SNOW PACK TO PRODUCE AREAS OF CONSIDERABLE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...6 PM MST FRIDAY UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL ENHANCE THE RISK FOR BLOW OVERS OF LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING TRAILERS. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW MAY RESULT IN PERIODS OF SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES AND SHEETING OF ICE ON ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&