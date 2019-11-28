Career Academies (CA’s) have been around for over 30 years. James Kemple at MDRC has shown that although the CA’s substantially improved high school outcomes among students at high risk of dropping out without reducing their likelihood of completing a basic core academic curriculum, CA’s did not improve standardized math and reading achievement test scores.
The 2019 US News and World Report ranked how all the States compared in the “Best High Schools” category and unfortunately, Nebraska ranked last, 50th. Scottsbluff is spending $12,288 (Niche), compared to our national average of $12,239 per student and Scottsbluff’s High School ranked #84 in Nebraska (Chadron High is ranked #6), Bluff Middle (Niche C), and all our elementary schools ranked schools were either C or C-, except Lake Minatare (B) and Longfellow (B-). Our graduation rate is 91%, however, 77% of students were not math proficient, and 66% were not reading proficiently. In comparison, students from leading high schools have rigorous coursework and complete over 6-10 AP’s each for example before graduation with time left to pursue their passion. The pipeline of students that are lagging behind, going from elementary to high school, may need early detection/intervention, teachers may need additional education/development and increased parental involvement may be emphasized.
Nobel Prize winner Dr. Duflos’ work has shown that “Making the schoolwork more relevant to students, working closely with the neediest students and holding teachers accountable — by putting them on short-term contracts, for example — were more effective.” She recommends an (incentivized) remedial tutoring program.
Although an aligned curriculum has recently been implemented to address the proficiency issue, we must build collaborative classrooms, reform pedagogies, implement curricula with high standards and reward teachers with incentives who deliver on these standards, engage parents early about the substantial benefits, both monetary and non-monetary, of being proactively involved in the attainment of their children’s education goals, and learn from the #1 world-ranked education systems of Singapore, Finland, etc.
Preparing high school students for career, college and community (student-centric and value-based education) is a goal that few can disagree with, and empowering students to be relevant and able to meet the demands of a technology-driven knowledge-based economy, while making a positive impact as a global citizen in their community and economy, is of utmost importance.
Nothing changes, if nothing changes.
Roger Sinha
Scottsbluff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.