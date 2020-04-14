To the editor:
I have prayed long about Jay Mitchell’s column, “The sad truth about our President.” His writing brought out the best and worst in many would-be followers of Jesus the Christ.
As faith leader at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), our governance as a denomination reflects our belief that each one (including Mitchell) has the responsibility to discern the truth of Scripture for oneself, engaging our sisters and brothers in Christ respectfully, trusting God to illumine the dark places where conflict arises. Scripture lights the way to unity. Our respect for each person compels us to affirm that, while we may disagree, we do not destroy one another.
As a retired minister, Mitchell has the God-given call to express his own theological positions – including regarding our sitting president. As Christians we strive to walk together as one body, even in disagreement, because this is the witness of Jesus Christ. In so doing, we reflect Christ’s love for all. To mandate any theological position upon which there is diverse understanding, raises the risk of dismissing our brothers and sisters in Christ.
Let us begin with love as Jesus taught us. To dismiss others because they disagree is to withhold the love to which Jesus calls us. Such love can help us bridge many divides. If no one can be dismissed because they have different theological positions, political opinions, or understandings, then no one can be excluded.
We, as followers of Jesus the Christ, will only be whole when the rights and witness of every person are affirmed. The witness of our denomination and its churches – our movement for wholeness in a fragmented world – is to affirm the inherent and sacred worth of each and every child of God. “So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them; male and female God created them” (Genesis 1:27).
As people who genuinely seek to follow Jesus the Christ, let’s agree to disagree out of our mutual love of God and all of God’s creation. Christians are called to build bridges and tear down walls that divide us. Jesus invites us to faithfully discern and speak truth in love, with respect for all others. Let’s carry on with God’s gracious love, which strengthens and upholds all people!
In God’s loving Shalom,
Rev. Nona S. Hodder, Pastor
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Scottsbluff
