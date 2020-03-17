After reading some of the letters of hate and propaganda rhetoric against President Trump in the Star-Herald by the minister Jay Mitchell (Disciples of Christ) and his flock, one must assume they watch CNN and MSNBC in church instead of reading the Bible and singing hymns.
Mike Hartzler
Sidney, Nebraska
