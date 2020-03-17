Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE BEGINNING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. COMBINATION OF HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS MAY CREATE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS...ESPECIALLY THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * WHERE...ENTIRE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...INCLUDING HARRISON...CHADRON...ALLIANCE...SCOTTSBLUFF...KIMBALL AND SIDNEY. * WHEN...FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&