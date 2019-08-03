To the Editor:
I’ll bet all of us can remember a time or two when we’ve told lies. Most lies, presumably, arise from fear of the consequences if we tell the truth. We fear hurting, endangering, or disappointing someone. Sometimes we don’t actually tell an outright lie but we leave out facts we think may be damaging or incriminating. There are other, deeper, kinds of dishonesty in which people lie in order to create danger, to inflict damage, or to incriminate others. There is also the dishonesty where we keep ourselves strategically ignorant of the broader truths outside our own limited experience so we can pretend they don’t exist.
What’s important to note about the lies most of us tell is that they’re not the primary way we try to communicate, unless we write fiction for a living. Yet, for a good number of years now, we hear reports of documented lies, and accusations of lying by public officials on a daily basis. And our expectations of truth have diminished.
If we refuse to listen to, or to observe, or to read about what’s happening outside our own narrow range of experience, we lie to ourselves about the enormity of the truth in its many forms and from its many sources. None of us is big enough or porous enough to absorb the whole of truth. But are we ready to abandon the truth altogether because of that impediment?
After each speech or Twitter storm delivered by those leading our country, fact-checkers look for evidence of the dishonesty of the source. Those who count these kinds of things attribute to President Trump alone more than 10,000 departures from truth while he’s been in office. If you think it started there, contemplate the issues that led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton, and the resignation of Richard Nixon. When leaders remain ignorant on purpose or when they tell untruths in order to divide and conquer the opposition, it is time for citizens to redouble our efforts to learn more about the truth. It’s time to read, and to think more broadly. It’s time to use honesty as a meter for judging the new leadership we elect in 2020.
Anne Radford
Scottsbluff