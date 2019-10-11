To the Editor:
On Star-Herald’s Sept. 24 opinion page, Jackie Gingrich Cushman says, “Many are finding her take – that it’s OK to disagree, just do so agreeably – refreshing,” but it’s scarcely original. We hear it from so many who are not politically for the left or for right, including the S-H editor.
Later in the same opinion piece, Cushman recommends refraining from calling liberal-left plans she disagrees with as crazy. If she thinks that instead calling the plans “naive, sad or ill-informed” is to disagree agreeably, there’s crazy for you, and scarcely worthy of space on the S-H page.
Coyd Walker
Scottsbluff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.