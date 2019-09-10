To the Editor:
National Arts in Education Week, Sept. 8-14 this year, is a national celebration recognizing the transformative power of the arts in education. This week is an appropriate time to highlight some of the Midwest Theater’s FREE school-based programming, which has become an important source of arts education for students in our region. Students in our rural area are able to experience the same caliber of performing artists as their peers in big cities, right here at home on the Midwest Theater stage.
According to a decades-long study, youth who participate in the arts are more likely to be successful in school, college, and career than their peers who did not have arts education. Our students are getting a leg-up on their futures because of their ability to access the arts through a partnership between their schools and the Midwest Theater.
The Midwest Theater does not do this education work on its own. There are dozens of people, organizations, and companies who help to provide the financial support to make this happen, including Midwest Theater members, 4th String fund donors, Performing Arts Season sponsors, and community service organizations and foundations.
Thanks to this community support, here’s a short list of what the Midwest Theater will be able to offer to area students during the 2019-2020 Performing Arts Season FREE OF CHARGE:
• a matinee performance and in-school movement workshops for students and a workshop for teachers with Repertory Dance Theater
• a matinee performance and in-school workshop with Terrance Simien
• opportunities for acting experience on the Midwest Theater stage, in-school acting workshops, and four matinee performances with Missoula Children’s Theatre
• an in-school Irish storytelling workshop with a cast member of An Irish Christmas
• a matinee performance with the Fry Street Quartet
• a matinee performance with the Peking Acrobats
• workshops and an opportunity to perform with the Omaha Symphony Orchestra
• a matinee performance of Lightwire Theatre’s “Dino Light”
• a matinee performance and in-school workshops with the April Verch Band
I sincerely appericate the support of our community for the that allows the Midwest Theater to offer these types of programming.
Billy Estes,
Executive Director
Midwest Theater
