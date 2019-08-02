To the Editor:
As a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a Christian, a former elected official and a citizen of the United States, I believe we all have an obligation to be knowledgeable about what is happening in our country and our world today.
If we believe our country is on the wrong path then it is our responsibility to stand up and demand that our sacred democracy be upheld. We must educate ourselves and our children, participate in our government and ensure that we are a government of, for and by the people.
I would ask you to pause and ask yourself what we can and what we should do to ensure the future of our great nation, to care for one another, to remember we are all created equal and to treat others with respect and compassion.
One of my gravest concerns at this time is the way children are being detained and treated at our borders. I believe we are all unified around the ideal that all children deserve to be cared for with love, that they deserve to be nurtured and taken care of physically and emotionally. As parents and grandparents these are our commitments to our own children and should extend to every child. Who tucks these children at night? How do these children find love and how are they taught to give love?
I believe policy needs to change so these children can be safe, well care for and their futures are secure. This is a cause on which we can all agree. Let us join together to make sure that the policy of detaining children provides that every child will be cared for as we would care for our own.
In closing, many of us remember singing the song Jesus Loves the Little Children.
“Jesus loves the little children,
All the children of the world.
Red and yellow, black and white,
All are precious in his sight,
Jesus loves the little children of the world.”
Joyce Hillman-Kortum
Scottsbluff