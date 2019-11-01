Over the last several days a number of senators have been regarding entitlements as a combination of Social Security and Medicare. There are many who object to include Social Security as an entitlement.
I for one have been paying into Social Security since the Great Depression of the 1930s. This was a contract set up by FDR, one of the few things he accomplished in his long sojourn as president of the United States.
The Congress has been using the funds for all sorts of nefarious programs and now are poised to abrogate the contract by including it as an entitlement.
WE should all be up in arms over this, don’t you think?
C.J. Cornelius
Sidney, Nebraska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.