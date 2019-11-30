To the Editor:
Scotts Bluff county’s state senator says that the 35% tax initiative is bad for Nebraska.
His doom and gloom predictions are the same voiced in 1966 when Nebraska voters passed a constitutional amendment to stop the state from collecting property taxes. (Amendment 16) We are still here, despite all the rhetoric spewed by opponents in 1966. The economic health of Nebraska is on life support due to the incredibly high taxation we are saddled with by a tax and spend unicameral. This initiative will force the legislators to govern, to make the tough decisions, to make the same economic decisions we citizens make everyday. It can be done, it must be done. It is not the responsibility of the government to ensure cradle to the grave care for all citizens.
The legislators can cut the fat and still provide the needed care for those who truly need it. It takes courage and hard work to reverse the trend of increasing spending every budget cycle. The legislators have shown that they are not willing to put Nebraska taxpayers first, they are more concerned with the “tax spenders” than the taxpayers.
Sign the petition and get this before the voters in Nov 2020. Government of the people, by the people and for the people. Remember, the senators work for us, we sign the front of the checks they receive. Remind them of that by getting this initiative on the ballot and passed in 2020.
You can read and sign the petition at my place of business, WNSC, next to Nebraskaland Tire across from 21st Century Equip on Highway 26, Scottsbluff.
Tim Erdman
Bayard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.