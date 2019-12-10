To the Editor:
The health of America is in shambles and that is a shame.
I am a Navy veteran but am concerned for my fellow Nebraskans and veterans that might decide to use Medicaid. With these new medicare rules, some people will go to the ER instead of regular check ups, which is more expensive for all in the long run. The new plan, which won’t start enrolling until August 2020 and coverage won’t start until October 2020, seems to cause more problems for many Nebraskans and that doesn’t seem right. Please let your voice be heard by the governor about your opinion of the new Medicaid expansion plan.
Rebekah Duran
Scottsbluff
