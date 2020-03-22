To the Editor:
I am writing in response to “The Sad Truth about our President”
I found it interesting that Mr. Mitchell had so many scriptures all lined up neat and tidy in an effort to point out President Trump’s shortcomings. However, Mr. Mitchell omitted some very important scripture that should be included in his undertaking. “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.” said by Jesus Christ. Or Romans 3:23 “All have sinned and fall short of the Glory of God”. Scripture was not given by God as a rod to beat us but as a guide to lead us to repentance, grace, mercy, and kindness, all exhibited by the life of Christ.
Mr. Mitchell nor any of the recent letter writers, including me, know the whole truth about Donald Trump and what is in his heart or why God allowed him to be the leader of the United States. Yet many have appointed themselves his judges and jury using limited and tainted information.
God’s Scriptures encourage us to pray for our leaders and our enemies. Matt. 5:44
Anything including scripture can be used as a weapon and an excuse for hate. Hate divides, kills, and destroys. And where is it carved in stone that if I disagree with someone I must hate them? It is the hater who is negatively affected in all this.
One last question for Mr. Mitchell and the other letter writers … could your life stand the scrutiny that Donald Trump and his family face daily or would your sin show a list of greater shortcomings?
Gayle Carnahan
Lingle, Wyoming
