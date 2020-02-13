Dear Editor,
Democrats are choosing 800,000 illegal aliens over 1.3 million soldiers, 50,000 homeless veterans, 15 million children in poverty, 500,000 homeless Americans, and 9 million children needing CHIP.
Democrats don’t care about Americans. I don’t know about our government.
Jim Wilcox
Gurley, Nebraska
