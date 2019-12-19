To the Editor:

It is that time again! My freshman English classes are getting ready to write to soldiers after the holidays. I am looking for addresses of any military personnel who have ties to the Panhandle area. We will probably write these letters towards the end of January. If you know of a member of the service who would like to receive mail, please email the address to me and I will see that a letter is sent to that person. Thank you!

Mrs. Lisa Hadenfeldt

lhadenfeldt@geringschools.net

GHS

1500 U St.

Gering, NE 69341

Sign Up for Star-Herald.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.