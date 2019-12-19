To the Editor:
It is that time again! My freshman English classes are getting ready to write to soldiers after the holidays. I am looking for addresses of any military personnel who have ties to the Panhandle area. We will probably write these letters towards the end of January. If you know of a member of the service who would like to receive mail, please email the address to me and I will see that a letter is sent to that person. Thank you!
Mrs. Lisa Hadenfeldt
GHS
1500 U St.
Gering, NE 69341
