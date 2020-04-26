Although this virus is causing us to stand 6 feet apart, I still want to encourage Nebraskans to make sure they vote. Why? Because elections matter and our politicians need to know we support them — especially with everything that’s going on. As our state and nation come out on the other side of this virus, we’re going to need strong, thoughtful leadership.
For me, I believe Senator Ben Sasse and Congressman Adrian Smith deserve re-election. They work well together in Washington and are good family men who I trust to represent our part of the state well.
Anita Duncan
Scottsbluff
