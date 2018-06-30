To the Editor:
Over here in Westmoor, there is either a cat executioner or a cat good-Samaritan. Cats, both feral and pets, are disappearing and no one seems to know why. They keep disappearing, and children and others in our community have come to us for advice when their loving pets, most of which were neutered, are missing leaving heartbroken children to grieve for their pets.
I doubt that it is a cat good-Samaritan who is simply adopting or relocating them. Within the last month or so, six of our ferals and three others that we know about have mysteriously disappeared, and we don’t believe nine cats including neighbors’ pets have just wandered off. It is one thing to dispose of feral cats, but pets?
Not long ago we had 15 cats, 14 feral and one house pet; now we have eight adults, two new kittens and one house pet. With the exception of the kittens that are too young to neuter and their mother that we can’t trap; all others have been neutered, and in most cases their left ear is clipped; so we and others would know they are neutered and will not propagate.
I want to make it clear that we do not want all of these cats, but they evidently like us; and because we feed them, they usually stay with us. Yes, we feed them, as well as strays on occasion that eat and leave. We house them and we trap them and we have them neutered at our expense. We do not want them to propagate whether they stay with us or not. We cannot abide chasing them off to starve as has been suggested as a solution to the feral cat dilemma.
We would gladly have them relocated to a farm, ranch or somewhere where they could be of some use, and we would assist in doing so.
So, if you see a cat with a clipped ear it has been neutered and is possibly someone’s pet; but in any case, you can rest assured it will not propagate.
Udell L. Hughes
Scottsbluff