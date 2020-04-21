To the Editor:
National Library Week (April 19-25) is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the 2020 theme of “Find your place at the library” has been altered to “Find the library at your place”.
The new theme highlights how libraries are offering virtual services and digital content which our communities need now more than ever:
• Check out the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library’s Facebook page for ideas and activities for kids to do at home – including LEGO Club challenges;
• Public wi-fi is still available from outside the building and the parking lot. It has been boosted to allow for better connectivity during the closure
• Little free libraries will continue to be stocked;
• In addition to Overdrive, RBDigital and Libby are also available for online check out.
National Library Week is an exciting opportunity for library supporters and libraries of all types to raise awareness of their value and impact in their communities. If you love your library, say it loud and proud: vocal community support helps libraries secure much-needed funding and reminds hardworking library staff that their efforts are appreciated. The patrons of our local libraries need to remind others in the community, along with our public officials, that libraries provide vital services, programs and collections.
Here’s to the day we can once again walk through the doors of our local libraries and enjoy all they have to offer!
Harriett Aden, President
Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.