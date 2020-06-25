I am writing with a sincere heart and grave anxiety for the health and future of the Leyton School District. The indignation patrons have expressed is becoming more public—making it across multiple state lines. The latter should concern the community as much as it does me. Have you asked yourself, “What is happening?”
Over the past two weeks, I have investigated public documents, the district website, and other appropriate public searches. The information uncovered in an effort to understand the chaos infiltrating the district is seriously concerning. Alarm exists not just because of what I have discovered, but because no attempt being made to hide the gross negligence. Furthermore, the Board has not held those under their direct authority to the highest of integrity standards. As one with a viable education and vast experience in public education, I am deeply concerned. Legitimately, I am flummoxed by the inaction.
It is my hope and sincere request that each of you consider the district’s financial hemorrhaging and the immediate concerns below. I hope you pray and call your Board Members, show up at meetings and diligently encourage your Board of Education to act in an ethical, honourable manner.
Research through publicly accessible information/records reveals there are overt, unhidden material breaches of Transparency Act disclosed contracts in multiple sections. Restitution to the district appears to be owed under Section 4 of said contract. As appropriate, delineations of these assertions have been sent to the Leyton BoE via email and snail mail on or about June 18, 2020. Further allegations of violations of LPS Board policy, Nebraska Administrative Code and NDE Rules were also outlined. This is only the beginning. Evidence of what appears to be purposeful falsification has also been found and forward for immediate review and action. It is my fervent prayer that district patrons do extensive research and ask the Board to hold these individuals to account.
Finally, I have requested to meet with the BOE as part of a special session, to be held as soon as possible, where I could either present remotely or in person to delineate my concerns and account for the assertions contained herein. Should I be added to the agenda, I ask the public to come and support the presentation. If the request is denied, I pray concerned citizens righteously follow up on this letter and become active in your community education system.
Best regards,
Christina Boggess
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.