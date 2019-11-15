My father grew up during the Great Depression. To him those were good times. His parents had no buyers for their produce so he had to eat strawberry ice cream all summer long.
Isn’t that a nice observation, that at the bottom of the economic ladder it is all strawberry ice cream.
The state-run education system teaches children how to be valuable employees. What the state does not teach children is how to work for themselves — perhaps too much independence is not good for states.
As a pawnbroker near Ft. Riley, Kansas, I frequently saw soldiers and dependents on hard times. Sometimes the Army kicked them out.
Sometimes inexperienced wives had to take the financial helm because spouses were deployed or dead. Sometimes soldiers were disabled/retired on a miserly pension.
I started urging my customers and friends to “have a second barrel on your gun.” I urged them to practice now what they are going to do when they are unemployed, unemployable, retired on half-pay, or when money becomes worthless.
A student co-op that sold and bartered its produce could provide members a lifetime hobby as well as the strength and confidence of knowing they are Depression proof – knowing they are self-employable. What finer gift could parents or community give children than a profitable hobby that is also a self-employment opportunity; a “second barrel” on their economic “gun.”
Twenty years ago I employed a lead carpenter to help remodel my house. He quit when he discovered he could make more money selling homemade cookies at the Farmers Market.
Isn’t it nice to know that some people still live in a world that is strawberry ice cream “all the way down.”
Art Clack
Mitchell
